MIFFLINBURG — The consequences of COVID-19 recently struck close to home for a local woman.
Ashley Morris, 23, did not contract the virus but has been frustrated as she has dealt with a condition which could be as life-altering as COVID-19. The Mifflinburg-area wife and mom to two children told of her plight in a Facebook post.
She noted that few people will understand the depths of the COVID-19 crisis unless it hits their family.
Morris said she found a mass on her neck about eight weeks ago. It is big enough to affect her breathing but Morris has not been able to have it analyzed or removed due to restrictions imposed upon elective procedures during the COVID-19 response.
To date, it’s not known whether it is malignant, life-threatening or not.
Morris spoke in her post of parents and grandparents with similar growths which proved to be cancerous. Her memories and uncertainty in a time of uncertainty has made her anxious.
“People who would otherwise get immediate care would be getting that care,” she said. “I am just one person who is dealing with the frustrations of it.”
Even if it turned out to be “nothing,” Morris said it would be good to know.
“If it is negative, I want to make every day really good for my kids,” she said. “I’m home now and can hang out with them and play with them. I try to make it as fun as I can because we really don’t know.”
Morris said she had occasional chest pain and times of feeling just “off” which she found nerve-wracking.
“That is just so frustrating to hear that I am not a priority,” she said. “If it was just me it wouldn’t be a big deal, but telling my kids. They’re not even old enough to understand. But for them I should be a priority.”
To date, Morris has been working solely with Evangelical Community Hospital, but her latest efforts included contacting the oncologist who treated her father.
Evangelical Spokesperson Deanna Hollenbach replied to an email which said a state mandate to put a hold on elective procedures is still in place. Elective surgeries were canceled through Monday with the hospital evaluating that decision week by week.
Hollenbach noted there were three categories of procedures:
• Elective procedures are defined as any procedure that could be delayed four to six weeks and not change functional outcome or cause patient harm.
• Urgent, time-sensitive procedures are defined as procedures that can be slightly delayed, but not four to six weeks or the patient could have their function or outcome altered in a negative way.
• Emergent procedures are defined as any condition requiring surgery in a more immediate state that could result in loss of life, loss of limb, or loss of function if not done.
Patients who were told four to six weeks ago that their surgeries were to be put on hold, were being evaluated to ensure their conditions haven’t worsened. If they have pain/discomfort which has become unbearable, the procedure may be moved from elective status to urgent, time-sensitive, if warranted by the surgeon.
The response continued, noting that through the COVID-19 response the hospital has continued to conduct surgeries for those in emergent medical situations and those patients classified as urgent, time-sensitive who could potentially suffer harm from waiting. The hospital would also continue to follow the state mandate on elective procedures as directed.
Hollenbach also noted that specific patient information cannot be discussed.
