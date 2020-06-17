MILTON — Student athletes will begin practicing for fall sports this week in the Milton Area School District as the school enters the first phase of its four-phase Resocialization of Sports Recommendation Plan.
Athletic Director Rod Harris said the plan was approved by the school board Tuesday and he met with coaches to explain the plan Wednesday, paving the way for practices to begin for the fall sports season.
Harris said one week ago school districts were notified that Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) said districts must have a plan in place in order for athletic practices to begin. In addition, Harris said it was stipulated that the plan must be board approved and posted on the district’s website.
While he knew such a directive would be coming, Harris indicated it came earlier than anticipated.
“I think everybody thought July 1 was going to be the end-all, tell-all date,” he said.
As soon as the directive was handed down, Harris said athletic directors from across the region started networking with one another in order to develop their plans.
“Holidaysburg had a template already started,” he explained. “They shared that with all of the districts around the state. What each school district was doing was taking that template and turning it into their own… That’s how the (athletic directors) around the area are coming up with their own plans.”
Milton’s plan is 12-pages long and is valid for a period through Aug. 10. Prior to that date, Harris said other guidelines will be developed, as the state hands down additional directives.
He noted that Aug. 10 is the date PIAA has designated for heat-acclimation training for varsity football teams to begin. All other school sports are mandated to start practicing Aug. 17.
Milton’s plan consists of four phases teams must follow to begin practice this summer.
“Each phase will be two-weeks long,” Harris explained. “In phase one, everybody for every sport is to focus on skills, drills and conditioning. There will be no contact (activities).”
Phase two allows for controlled, but limited, contact. Team members are allowed to begin scrimmaging in phase three. Phase four begins with regular PIAA fall sports practices.
“We are not allowing scrimmages out of district, we are not allowing any kind of travel… no tournaments, no summer leagues,” Harris said. “It’s just going to be Milton kids, Milton coaches, in Milton facilities.”
Specific guidelines must be followed prior to the start of each practice.
“Before every practice, everyone will have their temperatures checked,” Harris said. “We have the non-touch, forehead-reading thermometers.”
In addition, each coach and student will have to answer a seven-question screening asking whether they have conditions such as a cough, sore throat or diarrhea.
“If they answer yes to any of the questions, they will not be allowed to practice,” Harris said, adding that the student will be isolated and their parent will be contacted to pick them up.
The same procedure will be followed for any student who has a high temperature reading.
One of the biggest challenges of the protocols, Harris said, will be the fact that water refilling stations will not be allowed during practices.
“I can’t have the big Gatorade jugs filled with ice water,” he said. “Each kid must bring their own water or water supply.”
Harris noted that student athletes should bring enough water that they can consume at least 10 ounces for every 15 to 30 minutes of practice.
As this will be new for students, coaches will be stressing the importance of bringing the appropriate amount of water to each practice session.
Harris expects the football team to begin using the school’s weight room for training today.
A limit of 30 people will be allowed in the weight room at one time.
“We will have wipes, sanitary wipes, in the weight room,” Harris said. “Everything must be wiped down after every student uses the weight room.”
The room will also be thoroughly sanitized after each team uses it.
“As we are excited to get back together with all (the students)… we are also taking every precaution necessary and will do this very slowly and very safely as we return to play with these kids,” Harris said.
He also stressed that the plans can “change on a dime” based on any new state requirements that could be released at any time.
“This is what we are following for this current time right now,” Harris said. “As things change, for the better or worse, I will be in communication with all of the coaches and student athletes.”
