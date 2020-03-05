BLOOMSBURG — The United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties along with Geisinger Health Plan are joining forces on a two-year program focused on “stigma reduction” for those struggling from substance use disorder.
A $118,500 grant from Pennsylvania’s Commission on Crime and Delinquency enabled the United Way to hire Olivia Oden as the new stigma reduction and education coordinator as well as expand the current United in Recovery program.
“Through a cooperative agreement with Geisinger, Olivia is also an employee with the health insurance company which gives her access its vast resources and network of providers,” said Adrienne Mael, president and CEO the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.
The main goal of this program is to reduce stigma surrounding addiction, support individuals in recovery, and reduce opioid overdose deaths. Last year the country saw 192 overdose deaths per day, and Pennsylvania is the third-worst state impacted by overdose related deaths.
“We have to realize the disease of substance use can affect anyone,” said Oden. “One in three people are directly affected by substance use disorder or SUD, if not in their immediate family then someone they know.”
A recent graduate of Luzerne County Community College’s health and human services program, Oden is a perfect fit for the role. She has a background in community programs, like WIC and SNAP, but it’s her life experience and three years of recovery time she says that has made her the perfect coordinator for this program.
Oden’s outreach will include presentations to schools, health care professionals, and civic organizations in an effort to change society’s view on those suffering from substance use disorder. In addition, the United Way is also hosting Recovery Resources Events throughout the year. These community events bring local and state organizations together in one place to offer a judgement-free atmosphere where those in recovery or active addiction can find free assessments, childcare resources, counseling and so much more.
For more information on the United in Recovery program, upcoming Recovery Resources Events, or the United Way of Columbia and Montour counties, visit www.cmcuw.org or call 570-784-3134.
