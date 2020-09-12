Africa certified free of wild polio

MILTON — Rotary International has entered its final push to eradicate polio.
Jeff Coup, president of the Milton Rotary Club, also serves as the Rotary District 7360 Polio Plus chairperson. He became involved with Rotary's Polio Plus campaign when it was launched in 1985.
Recently, Coup released a letter from Rotary International President Holger Knaack K.R. Ravindaran which announced the African region has been certified as being free of wild polio.
Earlier in the summer, Coup said polio was considered endemic in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. As it had been three years since a new case of wild polio had been diagnosed in Nigeria, Coup noted that the disease would soon be considered eradicated there.
According to an announcement posted on the Rotary International website, the World Health Organization confirmed Aug. 25 that transmission of the wild polio virus has been stopped in all 47 countries of the African region.
"The certification that the African region is free of wild poliovirus comes after the independent Africa Regional Certification Commission (ARCC) conducted thorough field verifications that confirmed no new cases and analyzed documentation of polio surveillance, immunization, and laboratory capacity by Cameroon, Central African Republic, Nigeria and South Sudan," the Rotary website said. "The commission had already accepted the documentation of the other 43 countries in the region."
The last cases of polio caused by the wild virus in the African region were recorded in Nigeria’s northern state of Borno in August 2016, according to Rotary International.
Polio is still considered endemic in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Coup was thrilled to learn the African region has been certified to be free of wild polio.
"It was very satisfying," he said. "We've been working for so long, and it's been down to three endemic countries for so long. To finally know Nigeria was certified polio free, making all of the African region polio free, was confirmation that we are getting very close."
In his letter, Ravindran lauded Rotarians for their efforts to eradicate polio.
"This progress is the result of a decades-long effort across the 47 countries of the African region," he said. "It has involved millions of health workers traveling by foot, boat, bike and bus, innovative strategies to vaccinate children amid conflict and insecurity, and a huge disease surveillance network to test cases of paralysis and check sewage for the virus."
Over the last two decades, he said Rotarians have worked together to raise funds, immunize children, advocate with local and national leaders, and raise awareness about the importance of vaccination.
"This milestone is an incredible public health achievement for Rotary members, the African region and our GPEI (Global Polio Eradication Initiative) partners, and a huge step forward on the road to global polio eradication," Ravindran said.
He called on Rotarians to "recommit" themselves to ending polio.
"We need each and every one of you to help finish this fight and continue raising $50 million each year for Polio Plus," Ravindran said. "The eradication of wild polio in the African region shows us that polio eradication is achievable."
Coup explained the importance of the $50 million annual goal.
“The reason why the donations to Polio Plus are so important is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have issued a challenge to Rotary,” he said. “For every dollar that Rotary raises for Polio Plus, the foundations matches on a two-for-one basis, up to $50 million per year.”
In the field, Coup said an oral polio vaccination is typically administered. However, he noted that children who have received the oral polio vaccination can pass it back into the environment through natural processes.
“Every now and then, when the weakened polio virus is introduced by waste into the environment, it will mutate into a form and develop into a vaccine-derived polio virus," he said. "When that happens, young people who have not been properly vaccinated will develop polio.”
This can be prevented by giving individuals an injectable vaccination.
“That’s more expensive to produce and distribute,” Coup said. “But there has been a laboratory in Delaware that has developed a live-polio vaccination… that will not mutate back into the environment.”
Once the vaccination is fully developed, Coup noted that funds will be needed to distribute it worldwide, and to continue other polio eradication efforts.
As Rotary District 7360's Polio Plus chairperson, Coup has led a number of efforts to raise funds for the cause, including annual bike rides.
This year's ride, held in Union County, raised $6,744.
Coup said Rotary Clubs around the world will be participating in the Worlds Greatest Meal to Help End Polio, to be held Oct. 18-31.
During that time period, Rotary Clubs have traditionally been encouraged to use the funds they would've spent on lunch at a club meeting, and donate those to the Polio Plus effort.
However, Coup noted that many clubs — including Milton — are not currently having in-person meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we started planning for this, we thought by October we would be back to meeting in person," he said. "It doesn't look like that will be the case... I don't think we will be meeting in person until there is a (COVID-19) vaccine and many of us have had the vaccine."
The club has been meeting at 12:15 p.m. each Monday via Zoom.
In conjunction with the World's Greatest Meal to Help End Polio, the Milton club's Oct. 19 meeting will feature a presentation by John Manni, of Middletown, Del.
Manni is a polio survivor who currently suffers from post-polio syndrome.
"Because we are not meeting at all, we are still collecting our regular dues, which includes our meals," Coup said. "We've been donating those savings to organizations that have been working kind of front-line, with workers and organizations helping people with COVID."
The club's Oct. 19 donation will go to Rotary's efforts to eradicate polio.
"Other club members and public members will also make personal donations," Coup noted.
Checks to the cause can be made out to The Rotary Foundation, with Polio Plus noted on the memo, and mailed to the Milton Rotary Club, P.O. Box. 36, Milton, PA 17847.
Anyone interested in participating in the Oct. 19 Zoom meeting should email Coup at jeffcoup@verizon.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.