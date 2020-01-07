LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough Council gained two new members Monday night, but a long-serving representative announced a decision to step aside.
Susan Mahon, after 14 years of service to Ward 1, cited pressing family, personal and medical issues in the past year for the decision. Formal resignation would take effect at the council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21.
“Even if we disagree with each other as individuals, we have always pulled together in the end for a common goal,” Mahon read. “Which is maintaining and improving the quality of life for the residents of our town. Whether through police services, recreation, downtown activities (or) protecting our historic architecture.”
Mahon, a Lewisburg native, was council vice president and has also served on the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Commission.
Procedures for finding a Ward 1 resident to fill out Mahon’s unexpired term would be discussed upon formal acceptance of her resignation.
Luis Medina, Ward 4 representative, was named council president Monday night. Jordi Comas, Ward 2 representative was named vice president.
Comas, Michael Derman (Ward 1), Debra Sulai (Ward 3) and Elijah Farrell (Ward 4) each took the oath of office from Mayor Judy Wagner. Their terms will run through Dec. 31, 2023.
Sulai and Farrell were elected in November and are new to the council.
Paige Kaszuba took a pledge as junior council representative to Lewisburg Borough Council.
A Lewisburg Area High School senior, Kaszuba pledged to attend monthly meetings, observe council rules and be actively involved in borough business. Kaszuba will not be able to vote in council meetings or attend executive sessions.
