HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday confirmed that there are 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 26,490.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
Locally, cases climbed in each of our area counties: Northumberland, 56; Lycoming, 30; Montour, 44; Snyder 24; Union 23; and Columbia, 131. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
The department also reported 63 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 647. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
• Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• 6% are aged 19-24;
• 40% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
• 22% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
