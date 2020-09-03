LEWISBURG — The Borough of Lewisburg will begin its fall leaf pick-up season on Monday, Sept. 21.
Only leaves should be raked into piles along the curb on regularly scheduled street cleaning days.
Motorists are reminded that leaf pickup requires that the "no parking" restrictions be honored the entire time posted on the street signs.
Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, the borough will tow vehicles in violation of the parking requirements.
The last day for leaf pickup will be Friday, Nov. 27.
Anyone living on Market Street should place their leaves along the curb for pickup between 6 and 7 a.m. each Monday.
The Borough of Lewisburg will be conducting its curbside collection of tree trimmings during Oct. 12-16. This is a one-time event that will follow the normal street maintenance schedule.
Tree trimmings should be bundled. Trimmings must be no larger than 2” in diameter and 4’ in length. All other tree trimmings can be taken to the brush pile located behind the Wolf Field Complex between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 8 a.m. and noon Saturdays.
