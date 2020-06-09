LEWISBURG — Kara O'Rourke, a graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School, was one of 10 students from across Pennsylvania to receive a $1,000 Stream of Learning Scholarship from Pennsylvania American Water.
Now in its 11th year, the scholarship supports students from the water company's service area who are charting a course of study critical to water and wastewater issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.