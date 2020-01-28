LEWISBURG — Organizers noted the date for one of the area’s best-attended galas may seem to be approaching faster than usual in 2020.
The 22nd Chocolate Lover’s Fantasy Festival to benefit the Donald Heiter Community Center will start at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lewisburg Hotel. Tickets are $75 per person or $520 for a table of eight. Tickets available via the DHCC website (www.donaldheiter.org) or by calling the center at 570-524-5000.
The DHCC Facebook page noted that the Chocolate Lovers’ Fantasy Festival will be held one week before the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival this year due to the way the dates fell on the calendar.
The festival has traditionally been held on the first Saturday of February, while the Ice Festival starts on the first Friday. Thus the Chocolate Lovers’ Fantasy Festival will be held six days prior to the Ice Festival.
“Fire and Ice” will be the theme for 2020.
“We have a good following of people who know that the Chocolate Festival evening is just a good time,” said Penn Garvin, DHCC board president. “There is a lot of socializing while at the same time you are supporting something you believe in.”
It’s also a nice reason to get dressed up, Garvin said. Though formal dress is not required, it could be a good time to break out tuxes and evening wear.
Garvin credited the years that volunteers have helped set up the festival or given their time in other ways. They included Melissa Apanel, who noted there would be some new auction items available this year, including tickets to see Elton John in Hershey. Auction items or chocolate samples will line the perimeter of the ballroom on gala night.
Other auction items included a hot air balloon ride in Vermont, Kate Spade purse and wallet and a framed print by a local artist.
Garvin added that a the start of a capital campaign for the DHCC would be announced that night.
Apanel noted that the Chocolate Tour, a family event, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 with registration at Barnes and Noble, 400 Market St. (Third Floor), Lewisburg. Participants will tour about 15 businesses where they can sample chocolates of many kinds during the Ice Festival. Advance tickets were recommended via www.donaldheiter.com or by calling 570-524-5000.
