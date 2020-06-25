Walk, bike, hike or just stroll near any body of water this time of year and you’ve likely seen a turtle or two, or more. You may have even encountered one on the roadways this spring and early summer.
These little wonders of nature are largely the same today as they have been for hundreds of millions of years. Turtles are considered among the most intelligent of the reptiles and this is the time of year you are likely to see nesting turtles, each seeking well-drained soil not too far from water to make their deposits.
May and June mean nesting time for many of Pennsylvania’s turtles, and today, we’ll take a look at two of the more common, and easily distinguishable, turtles common throughout the commonwealth — the wood and snapping turtles.
Wood turtles are among Pa.’s most prominent. They are lumped in with the pond, marsh and box turtles. There are 14 species and sub-species of the wood turtle alone in Pa.
Not very large, these little guys are common in forested areas near any stream, creek or river. Semi-aquatic, it has a unique shell that looks almost hand carved. Get a little lower and you’ll see the beautiful coloration on the under side of its head and legs, often a reddish or orange-looking color. They prefer more calm waterways, including ponds, slow-moving streams or lakes.
Docile, they may still hiss when they feel threatened. They nest in May or June, and not far from their water source. Females lay anywhere between four and 12 eggs and those eggs hatch in September or October. Hatchlings may live in the nest through the winter, emerging during their first spring.
Dinner fare can include various vegetation, including flowers and berries, but the wood turtle is also known to feast on insects and worms as well.
Wood turtles are known to hibernate in the water. Aside from some of the western-most counties in Pa., wood turtles can be found throughout the commonwealth.
Snapping turtles are easily recognizable and can be found in every county of the commonwealth, and nearly every kind of waterway. They don’t mind rivers, and can be spotted in lakes, ponds, streams, creeks and swampy areas.
The flatter-looking shell, large head and long tail with saw-tooth keels make it hard to miss a snapper. That long tail is often as long as their shells, or carapaces.
Look a little closer and you’ll see the loose skin, which appears wrinkly and even spiky or warty in areas, especially around the neck. The snapping turtle is a species that reminds of us a modern-day dinosaur, especially when it is dry and the reptilian look is more prominent.
There’s only one species of snappers in Pa. and they lay 25 to 50 eggs in June. Those eggs are deposited about four to six inches into well-drained soil, where they remain for about 16 weeks. Hatchlings are about an inch long when they emerge.
The snapper loves the water and, as an omnivore, has a varied diet. Considered a scavenger of sorts, it will feast on fish, frogs, birds and more. While it navigates the water rather well, it will often walk on the floor of the stream, river or lake it lives, waiting for easy prey.
Snapping turtles are sought for their meat, though you must have a fishing license to harvest a snapper. The snapping turtle is known for an occasional aggressive streak, but mostly minds its own business unless threatened. A snapping turtle’s jaws are notoriously strong and it has a curved beak to easily capture and hold prey.
So, if you encounter any of these turtles on a trail or roadway, it’s common courtesy to help them reach the side they are facing to ensure their survival. Turtles, especially snappers, are often killed by cars and those who just don’t like them or the way they look, which is not good for the species.
Adult snappers can live 50 to even 100 years, but few of those 25 to 50 eggs ever make it to adulthood.
