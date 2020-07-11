LEWISBURG — In this season of disruption for so many routines enjoyed by families, at least one sign of normalcy is on the calendar.
STEM@LCM Engineering Camp will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. daily from Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17, at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) 815 Market St. #4, Lewisburg.
The camp will immerse children ages 5 to 8 into the world of engineering in a playful but safe way. Bucknell College of Engineering faculty, some joined by their own children, will present demonstrations of engineering principles.
Erin Jablonski, LCM co-founder and engineering faculty member, said they would explain to the young campers that the work of engineers is almost everywhere they look.
“We create infrastructure, roads and bridges and buildings like hospitals,” Jablonski said. “Chemical engineers make pharmaceuticals and do food engineering, biomedical engineers make medical devices and equipment. Mechanical engineers do everything from assisted robots to cars, jets and spacecraft.”
Jablonski said the profession’s objective is to apply science and mathematics to make something for the benefit of society. Young children, in their own way, often do just that.
“Play is the work of childhood,” Jablonski said. “Making is sort the engineering work of childhood.
“Think about how many things kids make,” she added. “Whether it is a bridge from spaghetti and marshmallows or they make something that protects and egg from a fall. If they are designing it and attmpting to build it and making modifications to improve it, that’s engineering.”
Jablonski said amidst the pandemic there would be no visitors at this year’s camp. Everyone will be masked and safely distanced.
Parents are reminded that STEM@LCM Engineering Camp is a drop-off camp with drop-offs no more than 15 minutes prior to the start. Pick-ups should be done promptly at the conclusion of camp activities.
