MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club members were joined recently by club and community members to contribute to an annual project.
They joined to pack boxes for the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Foodbox Project, an effort which annually provides families in need with basic foods and other items for the Christmas holiday. As in years gone by, teams gathered at the Mifflinburg Middle School for box packing.
Donald Bowman of the Mifflinburg Kiwanis offered praise to donors.
“They come from all over,” Bowman said. “Each of the schools in the (Mifflinburg) school district had donations. We had peanut butter and jelly from the Key Club (and) random donations from the churches, the Mifflinburg Ministerium.”
Community people also dropped by the insurance office of Keith Dunlap with contributions.
Bowman said the Kiwanis bought hams and paper goods while the Iddings families donated apples. Carriage Corner also contributed foods.
Small gifts for children age 12 and under were also bought by Kiwanis and wrapped while the boxes were packed.
Recipient family names come from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the Mifflinburg Area School District and the county assistance office.
