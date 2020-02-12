MILTON — A 47-year-old Northumberland man is facing multiple chrages stemming from allegations he raped a child multiple times between 2006 and 2009.
Charges against Ray Poust, of 126 Auman Lane, Northumberland, were filed this week in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between June 2006 and June 2009 at 1121 Showers Road, Lewis Township.
Poust has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault (four counts), sexual assault and indecent assault (two counts).
On Nov. 29, court documents said a victim told Pennsylvania State Police that she was 11 years old when first assaulted by Poust.
In June 2006, he allegedly placed his hands down the front of her pants. Several days later, he allegedly engaged the girl in sexual intercourse.
The victim told police this occurred multiple times over a three-year period, until she turned 14. On one occasion, the girl said Poust forced her to be involved in a “threesome” with another girl.
Poust is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
