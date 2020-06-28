MONTANDON — A 62-year-old Danville man was killed in a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in West Chillisquaque Township, Northumberland County.
State Police At Milton reported the accident occurred at 12:19 p.m. along Route 45, just west of Hobbes Road, near Montandon.
Troopers said an eastbound 2011 GMC Sierra driven by Linda Bender, 28, of Mifflinburg, slowed to make a left turn onto Hobbes Road when a 2015 Cadillac Escalade driven by Robert S. Delbo, 25, of Lewisburg, also traveling east, and behind the GMC, swerved around the GMC into the westbound lane where it crashed head-on with a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Donald L. Stephens, 62, of Danville. The Escalade then crashed into the driver’s side of the Sierra, troopers added.
Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley. Troopers said it is unknown whether or not he was belted.
No other injuries were reported.
Assistance at the scene was provided by the William Cameron Engine Company, police noted.
