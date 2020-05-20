Schlegel-Culver co-sponsoring pay freeze legislation

HARRISBURG — Rep. Lynda Schlgel-Culver (R-108) is co-sponsoring legislation which — if approved — would result in legislators and other state officials having their pay frozen for the 2020-2021 budget year.
According to Schlegel-Culver, House Bill 2487 is currently being evaluated by the State Government Committee. The bill is designed to freeze the pay of the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members, attorney general, auditor general and other high-ranking state officials.
“I see, back home, a lot employees aren’t getting raises,” she said, when asked why it was important for her to co-sponsor the legislation.
Schlegel-Culver noted there’s already legislation in place which freezes pay based on certain cost of living measures. She said House Bill 2487 would ensure elected officials don’t receive raises even if the cost of living measures are met.
She said the pay freeze is a needed step in a time of uncertainty.
“We don’t know the full impact of this (coronavirus pandemic) yet,” Schlegel-Culver said. “Granted, it’s not going to save an entire budget, but we figure every little bit helps.”
She also noted that Gov. Tom Wolf’s office has released no information to members of the House of Representatives on when counties in the yellow phase of reopening may move to green.
“It was my impression there would be a reevaluation after 14 days in yellow,” Schlegel-Culver said. “I’m told that is not correct.... All I heard is they’re working on guidelines for going green. We have not seen them, we don’t know what they are.
“We are urging them, strongly, that they need to do this.”
She said people are anxious for businesses to fully reopen.
“Some are even angry,” Schlegel-Culver said. “It’s our job to take your concerns back to Harrisburg, be diplomatic, try to stay calm throughout this process.”
She has received some criticism from people asking her to state her opinion on the reopening process.
“I am the opinion of 63,000 people and I need to find that common ground of keeping people safe and getting (businesses) open,” Schlegel-Culver said. “I encourage all feedback.”
Her office fields hundreds of phone calls, emails and text messages each day. Schlegel-Culver said the number of constituents contacting her office has increased since the start of the pandemic.
“Overall, people are concerned about opening things up, they are concerned about doing so safely,” Schlegel-Culver said. “People are ready to go green. They think they have done their part, and I think they have. We are trying to support that.”
