TURBOTVILLE — A Turbotville woman has been charged with felony counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child in the drowning death of her 3-year-old son in a neighbor's pool at 63 Main St.
Brittney Dawn Bridges, 22, of 69 Main St., Apt. 2, was charged Monday as the result of the Aug. 11 drowning death of her son, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton.
According to an affidavit in the case filed by Tpr. Brian Watkins, the Northumberland County Communications Center received a call at 2:34 p.m. Aug. 11 from Donna Aderhold, who reported that she and her husband Robert returned to their home to find a toddler face down in their above-ground swimming pool.
Robert pulled the boy from the pool and administered CPR, troopers said. It was previously noted that the pool area was properly secured while the Aderholds were not home.
The boy was transported by ambulance to UPMC-Muncy, where troopers said he was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m.
Under questioning, Watkins reported that Bridge said her son had gone to the neighbor’s pool “once or twice” prior to play with toys there.
She reported to police that she and her friend, Namirr Jall Turner, fell asleep at around noon Aug. 11, after she had put her son to bed.
“Bridges advised that Hamilton had gotten out of the house in Turbotville previously,” Watkins wrote. “Bridges advised that the door to the residence squeaks and that she heard it in her bedroom (Aug. 11) but believed it was her mother.”
She allegedly told troopers that Hamilton got out of the house on his own “all the time,” but then corrected herself to say a “handful” of times.
In the affidavit, Watkins relayed another story which Bridges allegedly shared with him about the child leaving the home.
“One time, it got really quiet, I went downstairs, he wasn’t anywhere in the house, I ran outside,” Bridges reportedly said to troopers. “I ran outside. I was screaming for him and the neighbor lady walks over, and she was just like ‘he wanted to say hi to the dog.' I was like… ‘oh my God, I look like a horrible parent.’”
Bridges allegedly admitted to troopers that she smoked marijuana after her son went to bed, and that Turner smoked marijuana Aug. 11.
The affidavit said that Katherine Kula, a former neighbor, told troopers that in October or November she found Hamilton in her kitchen.
“Kula described other instances where she observed the boy in the front of the yard unattended,” Watkins wrote. “Kula described Bridges as an not an an attentive mother and had concern for the boy’s safety.”
Bridges was arraigned Monday before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, and locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail, at 10%.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, before Diehl.
