BLOOMSBURG — Five area veterans were recently awarded Quilts of Valor in honor and recognition of their service to our country.
Doug Halye, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Air Force from 1981-2004. He started working on weapons armament on fighter aircraft. Later he became a flight engineer on C-5 aircraft. In flight, he was responsible for monitoring the plane’s various systems especially monitoring the air-to-air refueling. Halye served with the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover AFB and with the New York Air National Guard’s 137th Airlift Squadron at Stewart AFB in New York. He flew missions all over the world including the Middle East. He left the Air Force as a senior master sergeant.
John Sibole, of Mount Gretna, served in the US Air Force from 1972-1977, the Pa. Air National Guard from 1977-1978, and the Pa. Army National Guard from 1978-1981. In the Air Force, he was an F-106 pilot with the 84th Fighter Interceptor Squadron at Castle AFB, California. With the Pa. Air National Guard, Sibole flew Super Constellations for the 193rd Tactical Electroinc Warfare Group at the Harrisburg airport. In the Army National Guard, he was a helicopter pilot flying UH-1 Hueys with the 28th Aviation Battalion at Fort Indiantown Gap. He held the rank of captain with the Air Froce and warrant officer 2nd class with the Army.
John Staib, of Danville, served in the US Army from 1981-1989. He was trained as a mechanic working on Jeeps, 2 1/2 ton trucks, and armored personnel carriers. He served at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and at Ayers Kaserne in Kirch-Gons, West Germany, with the 336th Infantry Battalion of the 3rd Armored Division. In Germany, Staib also drove troop vehicles on training exercises against possible invasions of West Germany. He returned to the states and was at Fort Carson, Colorado, with the 4th Infantry Division. He left the Army as an E-5 sergeant.
John Klinger, of Bloomsburg, served in the US Army from 1987-1991. He trained as a combat infantryman and joined the Pa. Army National Guard’s 109th Infantry Regiment in Berwick. He also served in the Regular Army in Baum Holder, West Germany, with the 8th Infantry Division as a team leader. Klinger also received training against nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons. He returned to the states where he was a team leader with the 2nd Battalion, 502nd Regiment, 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He left the Army an E-4.
David Truskowsky, of Mahanoy City, served in the Pa. Army National Guard from 1991-1996. He received training as a machinist at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland. Completing training, he joined the Pa. Army National Guard’s 104th General Support Aviation Battalion at Fort Indiantown Gap. Truskowsky was the company’s only trained machinist and could make specialized parts when needed for the different helicopters in the unit. He left the National Guard as a specialist 4th class.
All five quilts were pieced and quilted by Mona Bartholomew of Millville. Awarding the quilts were Jim and Bonnie Fiedler, members of the Columbia County Quilts of Valor.
