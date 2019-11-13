LAPORTE (AP) — A Pennsylvania high school student has been killed after he fell down a cliff while hiking at a state park in the Poconos.
State police responded to Worlds End State Park in Sullivan County around 8 a.m. Sunday to a report of a hiker who died after a fall.
The student has been identified by Archbishop Carroll High School as 17-year-old senior Luke DePiano.
Pennlive.com reports that park manager Bill Kocher said DePiano, an older brother and two cousins were camping but were cold and wanted to get warm inside their vehicle.
Kocher said they were walking through underbrush when DePiano fell about 35 feet off a cliff.
Officials say the death appears to have been accidental.
A prayer service will be held at the high school Tuesday night.
