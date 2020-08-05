Penn College of Technology
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has appointed Linda A. Reichert as director of the Dunham Children’s Learning Center.
Reichert has more than 16 years of experience in the early childhood education field. She has been a preschool and elementary school teacher and served as director at four child care centers, including the opportunity to open the Child Care Center at Hort Woods on Penn State’s main campus. She also led the ESPN Kidscare Center in Connecticut.
Reichert holds a master’s degree in education from Lock Haven University, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree.
Reichert succeeds Barbara J. Albert, who is retiring on Aug. 7 after more than 25 years at the college, the last seven as director of the center and previously as a group leader and program specialist.
Susquehanna Community Financial
WEST MILTON — Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Susquehanna Community Bank and Susquehanna Financial Investment Corporation, recently announced unaudited, consolidated financial results for the end of the second quarter of 2020.
• Susquehanna Community Financial Inc. declared its second quarter dividend in the amount of $0.135 per share, a 3.8% increase over the second quarter of 2019.
• As of June 30, total assets were approximately $465,822,000 as compared to $456,644,000 (audited) as of Dec. 31.
• Net loans outstanding were approximately $271,135,000.
• Total deposits were $395,825,000.
• For the first six months of 2020, net income was approximately $2,670,000, as compared to the first six months of 2019 at $2,550,000.
• Year-to-date earnings per share were approximately $.92 and $.86 for the second quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.
Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate
LEWISBURG — Martha Barrick, broker/owner of Coldwell Banker Penn One Real Estate, announced the office’s monthly awards for the month of June.
Lise Barrick received the June Agent of the month for Highest Gross Commission. Doug Wertz and Mark J. O’Brien received the Listing Agents of the Month, and the Sales Agent of the Month went to Doug Wertz.
