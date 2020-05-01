HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday confirmed that there are 1,208 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 46,971.
Today, the department reported 62 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,354 in Pennsylvania.
Locally cases increased just slightly. Lycoming County was up to 71 positive cases, although the first death from the county was reported as well. Northumberland County is up to 95, Montour 48, Union 37 and Snyder 33. Columbia County has the most positive cases in the area with 289, and 13 deaths.
There are 180,477 patients who have tested negative to date. Nearly 6% are
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,478 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,097 cases among employees, for a total of 9,575 at 474 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,560 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
In Lycoming County, two facilities reported cases with 14 residents and three staff testing positive. Six cases, four residents and two staff, have been reported in Northumberland County.
Approximately 2,878 of total cases are in health care workers.
