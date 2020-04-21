LEWISBURG — A Williamsport man was recently sentenced in Union County Court for a 2018 crash in which a woman died.
Aaron J. Morrison, 31, of Williamsport, received 15 months to four years confinement for a guilty plea to felony homicide by vehicle and nine months to four years confinement for a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault by vehicle.
Diane Kent, 60, of Coal Township, died in the fiery accident on Route 15 near the Gregg and White Deer township line. Her husband sustained serious injuries in the crash on the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.