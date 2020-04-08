LEWISBURG — Donald Heiter Community Center (DHCC) Executive Director Andrea Tufo and Billie Hoover, assistant director, have found ways to keep the DHCC a source of help while so much change is afoot.
The DHCC building in Lewisburg is shut down to the public and their programs are suspended. But Tufo and Hoover have been splitting their workdays helping callers to the center navigate unfamiliar areas of help.
The idea emerged as they took a step back and pondered what the community needed in a time when business, education, social services and more have been thrown for a loop.
“It seemed to us that what (the community) needs is sometimes just support getting to the help that they need,” Tufo said. “There are plenty of food banks, there is plenty of rent assistance, there is plenty of mortgage assistance and utility assistance out there.”
Tufo said the most useful help they can offer is to link a person in need with whatever may be helpful.
“That’s what we’re doing,” Tufo said. “Whether it be answering a phone call or answering an email or finding somebody on Facebook that needs help and saying there is help there and here is how we are going to help you.”
The popularity of the Zoom interactive meeting app has been problematic, it was noted, for senior users who may be using it for the first time. Tufo recently helped out a Milton-based group which wanted to meet online while sheltering.
“The youngest one in the group was about 70 and they were struggling to figure out what Zoom was and how to use it,” Tufo said. “We found ourselves being technical support for the group. I spent two hours managing their meeting, helping them through it.”
The duties included making sure people’s microphones were turned on and people’s cameras were turned off and turned on as needed. Tufo talked some members unsure of what they were doing through the process via cellphone.
Other nonprofits have come to the nonprofit DHCC for advice for what to do under conditions they may have never before experienced.
“How do we write letters to our families saying we are closed? How do we handle payments? How do we handled our employees being furloughed and unemployed?” were among the questions Tufo received. “These are things (they) have never had to do before as an organization.”
In some cases, Tufo said the DHCC was also experiencing new challenges and was able to offer fresh experience and advice.
“The thing that I say most to people calling in is turn off the news,” Tufo concluded. “Don’t let every minute of your day be about this virus. Watch the news at the end of the night not at the beginning of the day so your entire day is not shattered by it.”
Having a healthy outdoor routine is also helpful, provided safe spaces are maintained.
“Remember that you are not alone,” she added. “Help is out there, it is just a matter of navigating it.”
The DHCC can be reached at 570-524-500 and via email at donaldheiter@gmail.com or via its website, www.donaldheiter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.