HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Senate recently approved new funding to provide a layer of support for nursing homes, other organizations supporting long-term living programs, including programs for seniors to continue to live in the community and volunteer fire and EMS companies that are struggling due to COVID-19, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Senate Bill 1122 would distribute $507 million in federal money to nursing homes and other organizations supporting long-term living programs, to ease the considerable strain placed on these organizations by COVID-19.
The bill would also establish a special one-time grant program for Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire companies and EMS squads as they address the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program would provide $31 million in grants to organizations that were approved for annual funding by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) and the office of the State Fire Commissioner (OSFC).
Companies that did not receive a grant from PEMA and OSFC would also have a new window to apply.
The new funding for long-term living programs and the first responder grants will come from federal money appropriated to Pennsylvania from the CARES Act.
