Were it not for my 16-year-old daughter, I likely would have missed out on one of the most memorable, and enjoyable experiences of my life thus far.
The Pine Creek Rail Trail is widely considered Pennsylvania’s best rail trail and USA Today has even featured the 60-plus-mile trail, which runs north from Jersey Shore along scenic Pine Creek to Wellsboro.
In a word, the trail — especially the more northern sections — is stunning.
Native Americans, Iroquois, originally navigated a footpath along Pine Creek, which was crafted into the narrow-gauge rail line in the 1800s to service the lumber industry.
My daughter and I recently tackled the trail and covered over 35 miles from Waterville north to Leonard Harrison State Park. We covered each trip — each in 10-plus-mile out and back sections — over three weekends.
While I love hiking, the thought of biking was not something that initially piqued my curiosity. However the enjoyment of time with my daughter while cruising through some of the area’s most pristine natural wild areas proved to not only exceed my expectations, but leave me wanting more, and more.
Our first venture was from Waterville, which is about 10 miles from Route 220 along Route 44 at the Lycoming County line. From the rail bridge across Little Pine Creek, we continued north, hugging Pine Creek along the way, through Jersey Mills and Cammal before turning around near Ross Run.
Our second venture north began at Slate Run and went through Cedar Run before ending at Blackwell. We stopped at Rattlesnake Rock and took in the peaceful sounds of Pine Creek among the massive boulders deposited in the river.
Last week, we ventured north from Blackwell 13-plus miles to Leonard Harrison State Park in what is a truly pristine section of trail. Only a campground at the former village of Tiadaghton were there any vehicles or gatherings of people.
While the outing with my daughter was the best thing about the trips, wildlife sightings were a close second. Over three visits, we saw a bear, several deer, several bald eagles, a couple osprey, several rattlesnakes, red-spotted newts, hellgrammites, nut-hording chipmunks and more.
Kayakers and canoeists were a common sight along the way, and once we’d made it north of Blackwell, fishermen were a dime a dozen over the course of about three miles. Pine Creek is well known for its trout fishing, drawing locals as well as those out of state.
Early risers, we were able to enjoy much of the trail alone. By 9 or 10 a.m., areas become more crowded, but the trail was never packed with riders, walkers or joggers.
Featuring a gentle grade and no inclines, the trail is great for someone just getting into exercising, or those just getting back into exercising. There are plenty of parking areas from Jersey Shore and north, and the distance you choose to bike is entirely up to you.
Adjacent hiking trails that take visitors into the mountainous terrain are well marked along the rail trail.
Creeks and runs that feature more than a handful of beautiful waterfalls and cascades also pepper the trail, especially in the northern-most sections.
It’s hard to find a more beautiful area of Pennsylvania, and it’s just a short drive away.
If you’ve ever wanted to see the Pine Creek Valley, or are curious about some of Pa.’s pristine natural beauty, the Pine Creek Rail Trail is worth the effort.
