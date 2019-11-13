WILLIAMSPORT — A foundation dedicated to growing the next generation of manufacturing talent has bestowed a $15,000 grant to Pennsylvania College of Technology.
The Gene Haas Foundation awarded the grant to support scholarships and student competition teams at Penn College. Students seeking a bachelor’s degree in manufacturing engineering technology, an associate degree in automated manufacturing technology or machine tool technology, or a machinist general certificate are eligible for the scholarships. Recipients will be selected by the college.
Up to $2,500 may be used to support students representing the college in technical education competitions such as Baja SAE and SkillsUSA. Baja SAE requires students to build a single-seat, off-road vehicle to survive various performance tests, and SkillsUSA offers an array of categories – from additive manufacturing to welding – for students to measure their skills against their peers from across the country.
“This is the eighth grant Penn College has received from the Gene Haas Foundation, and we are very grateful for such strong, continuing support,” said Elizabeth A. Biddle, director of corporate relations. “Penn College graduates play a vital role in shrinking the manufacturing skills gap. Thanks to backing from the Gene Haas Foundation, deserving students will receive additional financial assistance as they strive to join our alumni as ‘tomorrow makers’ in manufacturing.”
Established in 1999 by the owner of Haas Automation Inc., the foundation furnishes scholarships and grants to institutions providing education and training in CNC (computer numeric control) machining.
Haas Automation is America’s largest machine tool builder. Since its founding in 1983, it has grown into a billion-dollar company.
