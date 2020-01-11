Tractor-trailer destroyed by fire

MILTON — Firefighters from five departments rushed to the Milton Industrial Park Friday morning as a tractor-trailer truck filled with apples and plantain was consumed by flames and smoke.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department was called just after 9:30 a.m. to the Weis Warehouse on Housels Run Road to douse a tractor-trailer truck which caught on fire while backed up to a dock at the warehouse.
“The truck was full with plantain and apples,” Derr said. “The truck was a complete loss, the trailer was a complete loss. It did burn a little of the outside of the building. The building was charred with smoke.”
He said firefighters did have some difficulty accessing the trailer as it was locked into the dock.
“They had to cut some holes in the trailer, with a saw,” Derr noted. “They went into the building and opened up the dock door to get into the rear (of the trailer).”
Derr said some smoke from the fire filled a portion of the warehouse.
“I don’t think there was a danger of any major catastrophe with the building,” he said. “It just took time to ventilate the building.”
In addition to the Milton Fire Department, Derr said firefighters from Lewisburg, the Warrior Run area, White Deer Township and Potts Grove were called to the scene.
“Everybody worked well together, all the mutual aid departments and ourselves,” he said.
There were no injuries. Firefighters were on scene for two to three hours.
In the overnight hours Thursday into Friday, Derr said an engine from the department responded to a report of an odor of gas in Milton.
“The Milton Police Department had been driving around Third Street, North Front Street, and smelled gas but were unable to find the source,” Derr said. “By the time we got there, there was no smell.”
