SELINSGROVE — Snyder County is one of 24 counties across Pennsylvania which will be moving from "red" to "yellow" status this Friday.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced the counties which qualify to move to "yellow" status. In addition to Snyder, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland and Union counties all fall into that category.
Under "yellow" status, retail stores can begin to reopen. However, gyms, barber shops, nail salons, casinos and theaters must remain closed.
Snyder County Commissioner Chuck Steininger expressed confidence that businesses will bounce back after being hard hit by the shutdowns caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Snyder County businesses and people in general, they've had to adapt and become very creative in how they can operate their business," Steininger said. "If they let entrepreneurs be entrepreneurs we will come out of this. I think the businesses themselves will handle what needs to be in order to continue to do business.
"It may require doing things a little different than normally," he continued. "I have great faith in our valley. I know we will come out of it strong."
Steininger said the county will soon start the process of reopening its facilities.
"We've been closed to the public," he said, noting that essential services have continued.
"We are going to be moving forward and opening (county buildings) up by appointment only," he said. "We are going to stick with (appointments for) our county residents, at first."
He is also the owner of Steininger's Laundry and Dry Cleaning, which has been impacted by the pandemic.
"We have been classified as an essential business, but because of everything going on, the actual volume of work has drastically been impacted," Steininger said. "We actually only had store hours for two days a week. We were doing our production one day a week."
This week, he said the business is starting the process of resuming normal operations.
The business has two main locations for dry cleaning pickup and drop off, as well as a production facility. It also operates a laundromat and dog wash.
Throughout the pandemic, Steininger said only the drive-thru at his business locations have been opened.
He expects the drive-thru windows at his business to become even more prominent in the weeks ahead.
"I think we are going to continue to push using the drive-thru," Steininger said. "We have a lot of other, what we call convenience locations."
At those locations, Steininger partners with other businesses to have a drop-off spots for his laundry services.
Both he and Selinsgrove Projects Inc. President Malcolm Derk are optimistic businesses in the county will bounce back from the economic hardships created by the pandemic.
Derk said the "vast majority" of Selinsgrove businesses were shut down due to the pandemic.
"It's important that we come together and be patrons of our downtown establishments," Derk said. "Make sure we're there to support those businesses. They depend on us to get off the ground."
He also noted that Selinsgrove Projects Inc. has canceled its biggest fundraiser, the 13th annual Hops, Vines and Wines Festival, which was scheduled for July 17.
According to Derk, the event annually attracts approximately, 1,800 participants and brings in $60,000 revenue for the organization.
"We really agonized over the decision (to cancel)," Derk said. "We couldn't envision a way of having it and maintaining the social distancing that would be required."
Each year, he said Selinsgrove Projects Inc. offers facade grants to downtown businesses.
That program, as well as other components of the organization's operations, are funded through the festival.
"We're certainly going to be scrutinizing our budget carefully," Derk said. "We do have some funding in reserves, but we also run the Selinsgrove Commons, a park in downtown Selinsgrove... We have a summer music series, a winter music series."
He expects the summer music series will be able to be held this year.
A farmers market, held each Saturday morning at Selinsgrove Commons, is set to open for the season on May 16.
"Only essential businesses will be able to open up on the 16th, the food vendors," Derk said. "We will make sure there are masks on hand and hand sanitizers on hand.
"Thankfully, all the vendors are working with us," he added. "They want to get it started."
