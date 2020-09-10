HARRISBURG — State data released Thursday showed local confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 24. One new death was reported in Northumberland County.
Confirmed cases rose by 11 in Columbia County, five in Union County, three in Northumberland and Lycoming counties, and two in Snyder County. No new confirmed cases were reported in Montour County.
Statewide, cases are up to 141,877 since March, however 82 percent of cases included recovery, the Department of Health reported. Fifteen new deaths were reported and total deaths since March are now up to 7,820.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 720 cases (41 deaths)
• Columbia County, 790 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 537 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 396 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 166 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 134 cases (5 deaths)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.