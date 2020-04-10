Teachers embracing online education

TURBOTVILLE — With Gov. Tom Wolf’s Thursday announcement that students will not return to their physical classrooms for the remainder of this school year, teachers in the Warrior Run School District have embraced the challenge of educating students in a virtual setting.
The school district started its online instruction March 30 after being closed the previous two weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
During that two week closure prior to the start of distance learning, two secondary education teachers said they remained in contact with their students.
Michele Ebner, a seventh-grade science teacher, sent online messages to students featuring daily science activities
“I tried to find different activities that covered different scientific areas,” she said. “It ranged from everything from science games to microscopic pictures.”
Ebner also sent messages to parents in order to keep them updated on the status of the school closure.
“During that time between when the school was shut down and we started the long distance (learning), I was cultivating that contact,” she said.
Ebner said that was an important step in helping the parents transition to having the children educated at home, through online learning led by their Warrior Run teachers.
“It can be quite overwhelming, especially for those parents who have more than one student,” she said.
Trisha Berry, who teachers special education and English at the Warrior Run High School, also kept in touch with students and parents in the two weeks between the initial school shutdown and the start of online education.
“I was checking in with them, making sure their emotional well being was taken care of and that they were safe,” she said.
The transition to educating her English students online was a relatively easy one for Berry to make.
“I already utilized a lot of technology in the classroom,” she said. “Because of my special education background, I am very used to adapting what I do to meet all the needs of the class.”
Currently, Berry’s English students are completing a novel assignment. They have online access to to .pdf pages of the book, as well as audio recordings from it.
The online educational opportunities available for high school special education students is also extensive.
“We have a very unique situation in our high school where there are three special education teachers... we have created a hub space,” Berry explained. “A special education staff member was available all hours of the day for help.”
That same atmosphere has been created online, using a Zoom classroom.
“One of us gets in, opens the (Zoom) classroom at 8 a.m.,” Berry said. “We take turns kind of hanging out in the Zoom classroom... We don’t ever have a time students aren’t in there working with us.”
In the high school, Berry said approximately 75 students have individualized education plans. Of those 75 students, 20 regularly visit the Zoom classroom for extra help.
Ebner is also regularly available to work online with her students.
“For me and the curriculum we have for the seventh-grade science, it flows pretty well (online),” she said. “We had already done a lot of things with the Chromebook.”
An advantage of the distance learning is that Ebner’s students are able to work at their own pace.
“I send out, on Mondays, a science work board, it’s a slide presentation” she said. “They can pace themselves or they can work ahead.”
Ebner has noticed that some students who weren’t as productive in the classroom setting are starting to excel in the online format.
Berry has also noticed that some parents have become even more involved with their children’s education.
“I have parents who have no idea how to use this technology,” she said. “I have made video tutorials on my cell phone on how to use the Google classrooms.
“Now, the parents are getting involved,” Berry continued. “Parents are checking more readily and being more involved overall.”
While both Berry and Ebner are embracing the opportunity to educate students online, they do miss the in-person interaction with their pupils.
“One of the most important things that, in order for this to be successful, is the relationships that have already been built throughout the school year,” Ebner said. “If we didn’t start those relationships that first day, it would’ve been a lot harder right now, to jump into this.”
“We’re like their moms,” Berry said. “(The students) miss us, I guess. Some of them just pop in (to the Zoom classroom) to say ‘hi’ throughout the day.”
She and Ebner both offered thanks to parents, who have been supportive throughout the process.
“What’s been really nice is the support of the parents, how hard the kids have been working and the support of our administration,” Ebner said.
“You have to also think about the parents who are working during the day still and feel they have to go home and help their children do work,” Berry said. “I need those parents to know that the teachers appreciate everything they are doing.”
