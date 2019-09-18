LEWISBURG — High school students plan to join the Lewisburg Climate Strike.
Paige Kaszuba, Lewisburg Borough Council junior member, confirmed for council that students would be involved in the procession from Bucknell University to Hufnagle Park. It will assemble at about 11 a.m. Friday near the Bertrand Library, then step off at about 11:30 for Hufnagle.
Kaszuba, along with other students, have been talking up attending. It has not been mentioned at school officially nor would it be, she conceded.
A Google form has been used to guesstimate the number of people attending. Otherwise, Kaszuba said it was tough to estimate how many high school students would be there.
“I think there will be more people that go than fill out the form,” she said.
Kaszuba speculated that Lewisburg Area High School could conduct a “teach in” about climate change, but could not be certain of it.
Borough council had previously heard about the strike from representatives of Green New Deal Lewisburg and the Climate Reality Project. It is part of an international movement in advance of a UN Emergency Climate Summit.
Mayor Judy Wagner took some time at the Tuesday night council meeting to preview a proclamation which she will present Friday.
In it, the mayor cited the state constitution which decrees that public natural resources are the “property of all people, including generations yet to come.”
The proclamation projected a transition to renewable energy would promote local employment and stable growth. It would also “facilitate local control and ownership over energy options and tangible benefits to low income residents and others who have historically been disadvantaged by fossil fuel-based energy systems.”
Wagner concluded that borough council must adopt a Climate Action Resolution and urged all residents to act to address what she said was a threat to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
