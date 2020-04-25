LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners approved a non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement (NDA) with the state Department of Health on Tuesday.
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted it is related to reporting of COVID-19 deaths and positive test results and the ability of first responders to safely act when there is an emergency.
“We don’t want to put them un-necessarily at risk if we are able to pick up certain rough spots in the area that cover,” Richards said. “It has to do with protections on them. It is a general amount of information. We do not share the names of people. We are just looking for patterns for protection.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber said one of the issues since the pandemic began has been reporting hot spot location from the state.
Richards noted smaller counties or municipalities have not had access to COVID-19 location as they do not have their own health departments. The agreement will be helpful to safely determine where outbreaks are.
“This information has not been available to us,” Richards said. “This sets up a formal confidentiality agreement to provide conties which don’t have departments of health, such as Union (County) to have access to that information.”
Richards said Northumberland County recently passed a similar measure.
Commissioners noted a plan to house federal corrections officers at Bucknell University was actually in place several weeks ago. It was part of county planning as directed by the Emergency Management Agency.
“We anticipated that there would probably be some first-line responders who may have felt they were exposed to COVID, or they were exposed to COVID, so therefore did not want to go home,” Richards said. “We were looking for places where we could have contingency housing.”
Housing options also included hotel space, Richards said, as well as approaching the university to see if the modular housing units by a complex of athletic fields. Bucknell put an agreement together for use of the “mods” which was agreed to by the county.
“We had a couple of guards from the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary go to a couple of other prisons in New York as well as Ohio,” Richards said. “They are coming back in shifts. The other day we housed eight of those returning guards from Ohio in the mods together. We have other guards coming back over the next several days. They too will be in the mods.”
Richards noted the university volunteered use of the space and that the officers were not from FCI Estill, the South Carolina facility which was damaged in a tornado.
Commissioners also approved a $26,408.72 agreement with the Avanco Corp. for 2020-21 CAPS (Child Accounting and Profile System) service. It was funded through a children and youth grant.
