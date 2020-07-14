TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District school board will hold a special meeting to present the district’s plan for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 20, in the middle school auditorium. The meeting will also be available to be viewed through Zoom.
The board is expected to consider approving the plan during its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, July 27.
“While the number of confirmed (coronavirus) cases remain relatively low within our district boundaries, we want to ensure that those numbers stay low and do not rise due to the reopening of schools,” the district posted, on its website. “Therefore, our plans take into consideration advice received from local medical professionals from Geisinger, Evangelical hospital and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) as well as mandates set forth by PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education) and the state government.”
According to the posting on the district website, parents and guardians will be asked to complete a daily screening on children prior to the start of each school day. The district will continue to develop plans to screen and monitor students throughout the school day.
It was also noted that students may be required to self-quarantine — based on state and local mandates — if returning from vacation prior to the start of the school year, or throughout the year.
The website said the district received 690 responses, representing more than 1,100 students, to a reopening survey the district issued to families.
“Under the (Pennsylvania) green zone, 61.5% of respondents are considering sending students back to school in the fall,” the district said.
In addition, 15.2% are considering a combination of in-person and virtual learning, 3.8% are considering online learning with Warrior Run teachers, 2.5% are considering using Warrior Run’s cyber school, 1.6% are considering homeschooling, 4.7% are considering other options, and 11% are unsure how they will opt to have their students educated.
According to the district website, 64.4% of respondents disagreed with having students wear masks all day, while 41% agreed with wearing masks.
“The state has enacted a universal face covering order, which includes public schools,” the post said. “Our district will continue to monitor mandates... Our team is working to identify times throughout the school day when masks will not be required.”
Those times could include lunch, recess, gym and when social distancing.
“Nearly 46% of respondents shared that they are able to transport students to and from school, and 28.7% are unable,” the district said. “Transportation remains one of the most difficult places to physically distance students.”
In accordance with state mandates, students will be required to wear face coverings on school buses, the district said.
“While district transportation will be provided, parents/guardians are encouraged to transport their child(ren) when possible,” the post said. “Our team is working on plans to address the possibility of increased traffic at our schools, particularly at the end of the day.”
Other responses to the survey, as noted by the district, included:
• Hand washing: 93.5% agree, 5.5% neutral and 1% disagree.
• Regular gym/recess: 78.3% agree, 14.5% neutral and 7.1% disagree.
• Lunch in the cafeteria: 69.5% agree, 17% neutral and 13.5% disagree.
• Temperature checks at school: 67.1% agree, 22.1% neutral and 10.9% disagree.
• Temperature checks at home: 57.1% agree, 26.4% neutral and 16.5% disagree.
