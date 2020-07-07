SELINSGROVE — Whether demonstrations calling for police reform after the death of George Floyd result in new forms of policing remain an open question.
Ed Slavishak, a Susquehanna University professor of history, said it is too early to conclude if the direct action of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement will have an effect on policy or not. Mass disturbances can make a point, but Slavishak said their effect may not be felt in the near term.
“In 1877 there was a huge national strike,” he said. “It is sometimes called the Great Uprising.”
The Great Uprising, America’s first mass strike, began as a grievance against railroad employee pay cuts.
Over 100 people died in confrontations and property damage was widespread. Railroad unions not common at the time, reforms were only granted amid the fear of further direct action.
Slavishak noted direct action by labor was met at the time by direct action by law enforcement. Calling the National Guard or a private militia was one of two ways a strike or upheaval was resolved.
“Early on in the 19th Century, they ended with strong police action stamping them out,” he said. “The 1877 uprising ended with police action or National Guard action. The labor strikes of the 1890s ended in the same way.”
In the 20th Century, a positive outcome was far more likely to be federal policy or legal changes supported by the court. He said the same would likely hold true for police reform in 2020.
“I would put this current movement, both its abstract idea-based side of it and its direct acton in the streets side of it in that context,” Slavishak said. “We’ve seen some of the sort of police action. The big question would be does this end with any meaningful federal legislation.”
Police reform, a topic at all levels of late, is truly a local issue according to Slavishak. It is somewhat like school reform or the desegregation movement of 65 years ago which began with a Supreme Court decision.
“Even with that victory at the federal level, it takes years or decades for any kind of meaningful change to occur,” he observed. “When it does, it occurs in piecemeal ways.”
Slavichak said police reform at the local level was much like educational reform at the local level. In the current political climate he said it was tough to see whether there would be meaningful change across the nation.
Lack of policy change could be the catalyst for continued activism, but there was no guarantee.
“It could also lead to disillusionment or the realities of life coming back together when the weather gets cold and school is back in,” Slavishak noted. “In this weird climate of COVID it is hard to know.”
Slavishak said federal action would be key to force change at least on the surface.
“Whether change occurs at any kind of social or cultural way, it is a lot slower process,” he surmised. “In our political and cultural climate, identities are wrapped around these notions of what is good policing, what is bad policing, who are good people, who are bad people etcetera.”
Direct action movements, Slavishak added, can be sidetracked when other demands are attached to a single founding issue. Such may be the case when BLM demonstrations also include calls for climate change solutions, reparations for slavery and other demands.
What has happened, Slavishak said, was reminiscent of the anti-war movement of the 1960s which served as a forum for many varieties of discontent.
