MILTON — A small portion of the Bucknell University Samek Art Museum’s vast collection of nearly 6,000 items will be on display throughout February at the Milton Public Library.
Museum staff members Theresa Engelbrecht and Tiffany Demmon worked this week to hang 23 pieces from the museum’s collection for display at the library.
The pieces, Englebrecht said, were created by 20th-century Hungarian print maker Joseph Pecsenke.
“They are all about a type of theater,” she said, of the pieces. “It’s a form of improvisational theater from 15th-century Italy.”
Englebrecht said the prints were donated to the museum and compliment educational programs offered at the university.
“The Samek really loves to do exhibits and partnerships like this,” Englebrecht said, of the library exhibit. “Our collection has something for everyone. We try to serve the entire community, not just Bucknell.”
She said the museum has approximately 6,000 objects in its collection.
“Only a small amount can be on display (at the museum),” Englebrecht said. “We always like partnering with community organizations (to display artwork).”
In addition to the display being open to the community during regular library hours, a family community art event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the library.
Tiffany Demmon, the museum’s public programs and outreach manager, said the day will be focused on an opportunity to view the display, and for families to spend time immersed in the arts.
“There will be crafts and activities associated with (the display,” Demmon said. “We will talk about how these prints were made and the art form of print.”
She said it’s important for all ages to be exposed to the arts, particularly children.
“Kids are a little more fearless,” Demmon said. “Introducing them to art at a young age, it creates a lifelong love of art.”
For more information on the Samek Art Museum, visit museum.bucknell.edu.
For more information on the Milton Public Library and its programs, visit miltonpalibrary.org.
