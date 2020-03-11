MILTON — Out of an abundance of caution given the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the Milton Ministerium has canceled the remainder of its 2019 Soup and the Word series.
The series is held annually at noon on Wednesdays throughout Lent. This year's series was to have continued through Wednesday, April 8, at the First Presbyterian Church of Milton.
Given that senior citizens are primarily the ones who attend the series, ministerium President Jilline Bond said area pastors felt it was best to cancel the remainder of the series for this year.
"We are dealing with the most vulnerable part of our population," Bond said. "We felt we needed to be reactionary."
On Wednesday, Bond said only 50 individuals attended the weekly session. Typically, more than double that amount attend.
She noted that some in the community have the flu and other illnesses.
"I'm sad that we have to do this," Bond said. "Our senior citizens really love it. That's why I'm so conflicted."
In times of uncertainty, she said it's important for people to put their "hope and trust in God."
"We should be cautious, we should be prepared," Bond said. "We cannot live with a spirit of fear attached to our lives. I encourage all to know God is our refuge and our strength."
She said the ministerium plans to resume the Soup and the Word series next year. Plans are also moving forward for the ministerium to hold a baccalaureate service May 31 for Milton Area High School graduating seniors.
The Milton Ministerium isn't alone in canceling events due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) announced it has canceled a Maple Sugaring Open House which was to have been held Saturday at the Montour Preserve.
"MARC regrets the cancellation of the event, but has consulted with local and state health care officials and believes the decision is in the best interest of the Montour County community," a release from the organization said. "While the risk of developing coronavirus remains low for most healthy individuals, MARC remains committed to protecting the health and well being of our community, particularly our most vulnerable neighbors."
While the Milton Ministerium and MARC have canceled planned events, there are currently no plans for area public schools to close their doors due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Bernadette Boerckel, the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) outreach coordinator, issued a press release Wednesday afternoon which said the Superintendent's Advisory Council discussed coronavirus concerns during a meeting held Wednesday.
"As of today, the clear recommendation is to keep our public schools open and to instruct all of the staff, parents and students in the most effective hand-washing and hygiene protocols," Boerckel said.
"District leadership understands that information and recommendations are changing rapidly and are committed to staying informed and maintaining excellent communication with one another and the public."
She said districts are receiving regular updates from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, local hospitals and local emergency management officials.
"Districts are also in contact with one another and sharing information as it becomes available to make informed regional decisions," Boerckel said.
She said school districts will follow the guidance and mandates put forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and the Pennsylvania Department of Health before making any decisions regarding school closures.
"At this point in time, no districts are considering closure, as we are being advised that schools are the most appropriate settings for our students," Boerckel said. "The decision for school closure will be monitored and reviewed as new information becomes available from these governing agencies."
At this time, she said the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has not rescheduled any of its events.
"Additional field trips, performances and travel for events and competitions are being carefully considered on a case-by-case basis with the partnership of regional and state agencies using the best information available," Boerckel said.
"Districts are also adopting opt-out recommendations for families concerned about their students' gathering in large groups or traveling," she added. "Additional hygiene precautions and protocols are being enforced for these types of activities."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.