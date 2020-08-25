SUNBURY — The Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and United Way of Columbia-Montour County are seeking proposals and partnerships in performing a Community Equity Analysis for the Susquehanna Valley, with the goal of developing a regional equity strategy by early 2021.

The proposed study will work with key stakeholders to identify proper data collection, collection of qualitative and quantitative data and provide recommendations for more equitable programs and systems in the region.

The analysis will focus on: Education; income and wealth; development; housing, infrastructure and amenities; physical and mental health; recreation and quality of life; policing/criminal justice; dignity and respect; and civic participation.

“Members of our community have shared experiences of racism, pain and exclusion,” said Stacey Piecuch, senior director of Community Impact at GSV United Way. “The purpose of this project is to bring many community voices and perspectives together to gather the information we need to create a roadmap for positive change.”

In addition to study proposals, the group is also seeking partners who would like to join in the effort of addressing systemic change.

Partners are being asked to consider a monetary contribution appropriate for their organization and to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) as part of their commitment to the study. The United Way has already committed $10,000 to diversity initiatives. Additionally, the United Way is working with numerous employers in the region who are helping to support the study, including PPL Electric Utilities as the first corporate partner to commit. Small non-profits and organizations interested in signing the MOU but that cannot commit financially may qualify for a scholarship under United Way’s financial commitment.

“We call on all of us to work together for change,” said Susan Jordan, chair of the GSV United Way Diversity and Inclusion Impact Council. “Together, as leaders in our community and on behalf of our organizations across the Greater Susquehanna Valley, we pledge to work for this change, in ourselves, our organizations, and the broader community. We are proud and thankful for our community’s overwhelming response to these crises. And, we are hopeful that our region will continue to adapt, change, and overcome.”

Consultants and firms interested in performing the Community Equity Analysis can go to www.gsvuw.org/community-equity for the complete Request for Proposal.

The initial round of questions for the United Way are due Sept. 4 and the proposal in full is due on Oct. 2. The MOU is also available on the site for potential partners to review.