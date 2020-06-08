DANVILLE – Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 are advised lane restrictions will continue in both the eastbound and westbound lanes in Liberty Township, Montour County.
Work is expected to be completed on Friday, weather permitting. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 233, both eastbound and westbound.
Short-term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI Inc., will be patching deteriorated concrete, sealing joints and updating guiderails. This is part of a six-mile roadway restoration project.
