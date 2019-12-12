DANVILLE — About 30 volunteers from Giant Foods Inc. chipped in Wednesday and produced items meant to inspire.
Their Courage Cape Project took donated T-shirts and turned them into capes worn by children facing an emergency room visit or a hospital stay. Tables were set up in the lobby of the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and the volutneeers from all over the region went to work.
Jackie Seidel, Children’s Miracle Network director for Geisinger, said over 400 capes would be made.
Words like “courage, brave and strength” and symbols like bolts of lightning were also applied.
“They cut around the collar then diagonally down,” Seidel said. “Really only the back is what they have.”
The pediatric emergency department would receive the capes and put them to good use.
“It’s all about giving (children) strength and courage when they go through the emergency room,” Seidel said. “It is always a scary time. This is something that our Child Life Department will utilize.”
Siedel said when young patients wear the cape, it really helps.
The team Giant employees set up three tables, one each for cutting the shirts to the right size and shape, painting them and snipping the collars. Velcro was used on the cut collars so they may be safely worn.
Dr. Sarah Alander, physician of pediatric emergency medicine, brought the idea with her from a previous position in Ohio.
“Giant was looking for some volunteer opportunities,” Seidel said. “We said we have the perfect project for you.”
Each Giant store in the region was asked to collect about 20 shirts. The owners of Musser’s Market also contributed shirts. Triple Play Sporting Goods of Danville donated decals.
Ashely Dull, assistant store manager, Kylie Ulrich, cashier came from the Lewisburg Giant. Other volunteers came from as far as the Lebanon area.
The cape making was among events honoring the 25th anniversary of the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital. Giant, a part of the Children’s Miracle Network, has been a partner since 1997.
