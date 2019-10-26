SUNBURY — The president of a group which seeks to establish a university-sponsored community college in the Susquehanna Valley said Friday that the next steps are taking shape.
Dr. Lenaire Alhum, Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project president, said the group would soon appeal to four local counties for sponsorship. Support from Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties would be in the form of signed agreements.
Ahlum, who organized the group’s latest Community College Summit, has long maintained an umbrella-accredited community college would be of greater value than a branch of an established junior college.
She said the group has encountered nay-sayers.
“We’ve made it through several gauntlets at this point,” Ahlum said. “What we are hoping to achieve in the next year would be our university partner, which would be our umbrella-accreditor. That would be through the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, so we could begin to offer some programming.”
Question and answer handouts noted the benefits of an independent two-year college and included the ability to offer complete programs, improved attention to local workforce needs and local retention of students.
“To have an independent community college is really reflective of the identity of our own community and the responsiveness to the needs of our community,” Ahlum said. “We can advocate with our county commissioners to support our community college and assure the county commissioners that the amount per household of about $13.72 is a vital investment into our own community college.”
Ahlum maintained that supporting an independent community college for the area could be a plus for a county commissioner.
Among the full day of speakers, Dr. Edna Baehre-Kolovani, a retired community college president, commended the group for progress it has made in an appeal for counties sponsorship.
Dr. Randy Smith, Rural Community College Alliance president, said there were challenges inherent in rural areas. Among them were a skills gap between what employers need and what a pool of potential local employees may offer. Strong community college education could slow down or reverse the outflow of young adults from a rural area.
Other speakers included Ahlum and John Shipman, former member of Sunbury City Council.
