STATE COLLEGE — A meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College is using the term “variability” when describing the potential for a winter storm which could impact the Central Susquehanna Valley this weekend.
“We will be seeing some precipitation Saturday into Sunday,” Meteorologist Joe Ceru said. “Right now, there is some variability in how much the cold air will set. That’s why we’re holding off on snowfall amounts, until we see if this will be a wintry mix or just all snow.”
While the weather has been mild in recent days, Ceru said a cold system will be moving in.
“Obviously, we’re looking at a pattern shift,” he said. “A large storm system will be moving forward this weekend.”
While meteorologists are not yet ready to predict a snowfall amount due to uncertainty with just how far the temperatures will drop, Ceru said the exact timing of the storm also remains in question.
“There’s variability on the timing,” he said. “It looks like it could get here, there’s variability on the timing, I would say Saturday during the daytime.”
Ceru said the potential exists for the storm to be “serious.”
“Be prepared,” he said. “There is going to be quite a bit of cold air. We will have a return of cold air. Everyone, prepare.”
Highs today and Thursday are expected to be in the low to mid 40s. A high of 28 degrees is forecast for Friday.
