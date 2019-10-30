NEW BERLIN — Roushville, like its founder Logan Roush, made a comeback in 2019.
Roushville hours will 6 to 10 p.m. tonight through Saturday at 605 Spangler St., New Berlin, though trick-or-treaters are welcome at any time. A donation to aid a neighbor will be requested rather than a donation to Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI), the haunt’s long standing beneficiary.
Roush explained that the neighbor, Eric Powell, has been battling cancer and required hospital time in Boston. He said Powell often donated material to Roushville and has always been a supporter of the popular display.
“I talked to (PACFI) and they were cool with helping him out this year,” Roush said. “It is breaking a little bit with tradition, as typically we do to (cystic fibrosis). But he also puts up with our chaos every year, so we owe him.”
The annual display did not happen in 2018, as Roush was preparing for a double-lung transplant due to cystic fibrosis. It required that he move with his dad Shawn to North Carolina and Duke University Hospital for the long preparation for the transplant and early recovery. Roush and his dad officially moved home in July, when they closed the out-of-state apartment they shared.
Roush said things have been going well in the time since. Setting up Roushville proved to be easier this year as he has regained strength.
“My memory from three years ago today was that I was in the (emergency room) coughing up blood,” Roush said. “I have a lot of help, but I have pulled columns out and pulled fences, and I never would have been able to have done that.”
He noted his dad was glad to be back at work at Fisher Auto Parts, Mifflinburg, where he was able to step back into his position. Kelly, Logan’s mom, had to keep working because he was on her insurance.
Roush apologized that he could not get the jump he would have liked on preparing Roushville this year. He explained that craft work on old material and “corpsing” it was a big part of getting the haunt to look the way it does.
A ghoulish figure in a tree, for example, was made from a mannequin from a now-closed JC Penny’s store. Its head was from a friend in Massachusetts and its costume was his niece’s outgrown Halloween costume from a couple of years ago. A kiddie-sized car, also his niece’s, was about to be thrown out. But a creepy figure now sits in it as it helps fill the yard.
The little car is near a line of games, including Head Shot, a basketball-style free throw using severed heads. Dead Ringer is a creepy ring toss. Roush also devised an as-yet unnamed target-toss using foam rubber “brains” instead of baseballs.
Roush noted there is an informal network of like-minded Halloween buffs across the country. They’ve been known to swap items for similar displays.
