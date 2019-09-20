LEWISBURG — A contract wth Dr. Carissa Bowersox, a certified school psychologist, was approved by school directors at their most recent meeting.
The agreement called for Bowersox to be paid $700 to $950 on a per assessment basis. John Fairchild, director of administrative services, said the amount would depend on the type of assessment. Bowersox would also receive mileage.
Directors approved an order of two separate storage sheds for softball and football equipment. Fairchild said the district had firm quotes from Yoder Barns and Storage of Mifflinburg to build, deliver and install the softball shed ($2,417) and the football shed ($2,640 with an additional $400 for a gravel pad underneath). The 8-1 vote included a dissenting vote by Director Cory Heath.
New substitutes were approved for the 2019-20 school year, including CSIU Guest Teacher Bronwen Anderson-Sanders, Michael O’Connor, Daniel Heifetz, David L. Smith and Leslie Murphy. Haley Gayoski, a Wilkes University graduate certified for Pre-K to Grade 4, was also approved.
New support staff approved with salaries included Shelby Wetzel, certified instrucitonal aide ($11.20 per hour), Tammy Catherman, certified instructional aide ($11.20 per hour), Ashley Thorpe, food service worker ($10.45 per hour) Stella Walker, substitute custodian ($9.80 per hour) and Maxine Jones, substitute food service ($10.65 per hour).
Other action included accepting the retirement of Cindy Hollenbach, instructional aide, the resignation of Gretchen Driver, instructional aide, and the termination of Ali Lafferman, a high school food service worker.
Extra-compensatory positions and salaries approved for 2019-20 included Justin Keiser (assistant high school boys basketball coach, $2,242), Mallory Sample (assistant high school girls basketball coach, $4,250), Amy Driscoll (assistant high school girls basketball coach, $2,461), Thomas Michaels (head coach junior high wrestling $3,123 plus) and Robert Bartlett (assistant junior high wrestling, $5,860).
Hilllary Cree (assistant coach swimming and diving, $2,682 and assistant coach boys track, $2,461), Jeffrey Myers (assistant bowling, $4,006), Ron Hess (head coach boys track, $5,860), Michael Farronato (assistant boys track, $4,250), Michael Espinosa (head coach girls track, $5,860), Dillon Durinick (girls’ track assistant, $2,461), Joseph Faust (girls track assistant, $4,250), Kenneth Wagner (head coach softball, $4,259) and John Field (assistant coach softball, $1,452 shared).
Other coach contracts approved included Sam Harer (head coach boys tennis), John Vaji (head coach boys lacrosse, $5,860), Christoper Bailey (assistant boys lacrosse, $1,121 shared), Eric Martin (assistant boys lacrosse, $1,121 shared) and Jennifer Reish (head coach girls lacrosse, $3,058).
With the school year in gear, school principals took a moment at the most recent board meeting to tell directors some of what was going on at their respective buildings.
LAHS Principal Paula Reber said Grace Rosevear and Abby Gilger, seniors who had founded Dragon2Go, received a grant which will help them to stock the pantry they established for needy students. The grant is for a one-year supply of feminine hygiene products, which along with food and other supplies, will be made anonymously available.
Kelly Elementary School Christian Ruhl noted a the third grade open house was well-attended. Open houses for the other grade levels at Kelly will be forthcoming. He noted that water safety classes had started for second graders. Costs for transportation, pool use and other items were covered by the Spreading Antler’s Children’s Foundation.
