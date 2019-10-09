PennDOT Driver License, Photo Centers closed for Columbus Day Holiday
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services – including all forms, publications and driver training manuals – online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.
A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2019 is available on the website by clicking on PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings under the “PennDOT Service Center Holiday Closings” link at the bottom of the page.
Adami speaks to Junior Woman’s Club
MILTON — Sharon Adami, Food Service director for the Milton Area School District, spoke about the Panther Pantry and the Panther Packs programs at a recent
meeting of the GFWC Junior Woman’s Club of Milton.
While Panther Packs is sponsored by St. Andrews United Methodist Church for the elementary level, Panther Pantry was organized internally at the school for the secondary level. Adami said it started with a $1,500 award several years ago. Last year it served 100 middle school and 20 high school students. The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank matches grants that are received.
Funding comes from school employees who have pledged $122 per paycheck, Dress Down Days, a “kettle” collection at various meetings, as well as individual donations. Adami’s goal this year is to extent the pantry to personal hygiene products.
During the business meeting, the club donated $100 to the pantry.
President Cindy Krebs announced the club had collected $219 for the Canine Companions project, a GFWC Pennsylvania project.
The next meeting will be a “New Member Tea” featuring representatives from T.I.M.E. speaking about Chef’s Place and programs available there. The event will be held at 7:30 p.mm. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Milton Public Library.
Milton American Legion this week
MILTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) will distribute peace medals at 2 p.m. Thursday at the American Legion Post 71, Milton.
Also this week, Chef’s choice runs 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, open to the public.
