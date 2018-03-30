STATE COLLEGE — “Madwoman,” a book of poetry by an author with ties to the area, could be in line for a major literary award.
Shara McCallum, former director of the Stadler Center for Poetry at Bucknell University, said “Madwoman” was on the 2018 Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature short list for poetry and long list for an overall award. Bocas Prize winners are typically announced in late April.
McCallum, Jamaican-born and now at Penn State University, said the nomination was personally noteworthy.
“It is considered to be ‘the prize’ for a Caribbean writer,” McCallum said. “I write about Jamaica and considered myself as a Caribbean writer...The magnitude of the prize for me is both personal as well as professional.”
The figure McCallum created for “Madwoman” could be that of a relative, but it is not autobiographical. She conceded dealing with anger, grief and loss at the time of its writing.
“Madwoman” was published in 2017 by Alice James Books in the U.S. and Peepal Tree Press in the United Kingdom.
McCallum was integral to the creation of the Poetry Path, a series of 10 markers on the Bucknell campus and in downtown Lewisburg. Each has a sample of a living poet’s work, appropriate to the location, and an interactive feature which lets smartphone carriers hear the poet reading their work.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.