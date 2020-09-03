WATSONTOWN — A 61-year-old Watsontown man was charged with disorderly conduct after Watsontown police and state police responded to Delaware Township for a report of a naked man running along the highway.
The alleged incident took place at 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. Watsontown police reported taking David J. Betz, of Route 44, Watsontown, into custody in his driveway. A brief struggle was noted.
Police also noted some of Betz’ actions occurred in McEwensville.
