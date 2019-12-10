LEWISBURG — “When it is your turn to help,” mused Doug Walter. “You do it.”
Walter, of the Lewisburg area, has long been guided by the thought of helping whenever there is a need, notably for a scholarship in memory of his late sister and support for military veterans. The words originally came from his grandparents.
Walter said the Roberta Walter Scholarship, first awarded in 1997, gives $1,000 to Mifflinburg Area High School FFA students for future education. From one to six students have received an award through the years.
It was named in memory of Roberta, who died in 1972 at age 5. Doug, who was 11 at the time, has written and posted his memories of the time online.
“It was something I’d wanted to do a long time,” Walter said of the scholarship.
He credited John Donahoe at the Weis Food Markets warehouse for compelling him to take action. It sprang from a discussion of the premature death of a mutual acquaintance.
“He uttered the words to me, ‘I don’t know why we put things off in our lives, because you never know when it is going to be our last day.’ I stood there looking at him.” Walter recalled. “He asked (if he’d) said something wrong. I said, ‘No, you said something right.’”
They then discussed starting a memorial scholarship. Walter had a dollar figure in mind, but had delayed.
Donahoe suggested simply starting out with an amount which was manageable. He stressed it was the intent which was more important.
The value of simply taking action quickly became apparent.
“I contacted the ag teachers right away that night,” he said. “That was the fall of 1996. But the very first scholarship was March 13, 1997, one of those dates I do remember because it was a big one in my life.”
Scripture mentions being rewarded “tenfold back” for charitable acts. Walter agreed, but noted the Biblical figure may be low.
“We’ve been invited to four college graduations,” he said. “I feel very honored in that because you are only allowed so many tickets for those kinds of things and family comes first.”
He has lost track of weddings of scholarship recipients he has been invited to. Updates from recipients are posted online (robertawalter.blogspot.com). There is also a Facebook page (Roberta Walter Scholarship on Facebook).
The scholarship awards $1,000 to students who may be attending anything from a four-year college or university to a trade school. He said a recent recipient became a farrier, and now has a horse-shoeing business.
Walter named Kenny Pardoe and Alfred Hause as among influences who supported his interest in military veterans. Pardoe was a World War II veteran while Hause was a WWII prisoner of War.
Pardoe and Hause were instrumental in getting the World War II Honor Roll built in Mifflinburg Community Park. They did memorial ceremonies there along with Drew Machamer, Walter said. They were joined later by Al Hess, Walter’s father-in-law, as well as Walter.
But attendance was slipping, so Walter asked to help out. He boosted attendance by sending printed fliers to churches in the area. Walter figured that church goers would be the most likely to attend.
The idea of a benefit came later.
“I thought it would be a neat idea to add a benefit to it,” Walter said. “We are not only honoring veterans, we are helping veterans.”
Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors and the USO received the benefits the first year. On the advice of a Vietnam veteran friend, the benefit was localized.
“It was great what you did,” Walter recalled his friend saying. “But you’ve got places closer to home you can help out.”
Walter searched and found the Hollidaysburg Veteran’s Home. He knew it was the right move to make after the first visit.
“I (talked) with the veterans, some of whom were at one time homeless,” Walter recalled. “It absolutely moved me to tears, (I said) this is the place we are going to keep helping.”
Walter has annually collected, clothing, gift cards, cash and other items for residents in Hollidaysburg. He noted that everything they collect is used by veterans.
“There is none of that administrative costs which come out of that,” he said. “Everything is used by the residents and that is a rare thing in this society.”
Walter brought close to $2,400 worth items to the VA home on Saturday.
He also credited his grandparents, Hazel and Luther Burrey, for instilling in him many of the values which have sustained him to the current day.
“They were a young couple with a family started right in the middle of the Depression,” Walter said. “They had a business here in Lewisburg where West Branch Rent-All is.”
They got to be well-established, from a young couple in the Depression which had been helped out by many to a place where they could return the favor.
“They were constantly helping folks,” Walter said. “That was one of the things the always instilled in me that when it is your turn to help, you do it.”
