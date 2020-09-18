Sometimes as I’m doing my daily check of auto racing news websites, I come across announcements that are so “out of left field” that I have to check the calendar to make sure that what I’m reading is not an April Fools Day joke. That happened just last week when I came across the news that NASCAR plans to convert the 2-mile oval it owns in Fontana, Calif., into a short track.
While I understand there is a push to add more short tracks to the schedule, I don’t understand why NASCAR would dig up a perfectly fine 2-mile oval — that has drawn good attendance numbers over the years — and convert it into a short track.
The thought that the series wants to bring short-track racing to Southern California just doesn’t hold up. Just over 30 minutes from the California Speedway is Irwindale Speedway, a short track which has financially struggled for years.
Had NASCAR really wanted to bring short-track Cup racing to Southern California, it would’ve used the money it plans to spend digging up the California Speedway to purchase and invest in the Irwindale Speedway, in order to bring a Cup series race to that track.
NASCAR-sanctioned races have been held at Irwindale in the past. The track hosted an All-Star race, featuring NASCAR East and West series drivers, in the early 2000s. Winners of that event included David Gilliland in 2005 and Joey Logano in 2007 and 2010.
The California Speedway announcement brought to mind several other recent announcements that made me do a double take to make sure it wasn’t April Fools Day.
Just a few days after beating his teammate Lewis Hamilton to the 2016 Formula 1 championship, 31-year-old Nico Rosberg announced his retirement from racing.
Similarly, just two months after Logano crashed 37-year-old title rival Carl Edwards out of the lead in the 2016 NASCAR Cup series season finale in Homestead, Fla., Edwards announced his retirement from racing. To this day, he has still offered no explanation as to why he decided to retire.
In another surprise announcement, Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham recently announced they were joining forces to establish the Superstar Racing Xperience. Billed as being similar to the former IROC series, champion drivers from various divisions are to compete in the summer of 2021 in equally prepared cars designed by Evernham. The races are to be held at various short tracks and televised live by CBS.
That division, however, is turning into a league for retired drivers. Those signed up thus far to compete include Stewart, 2000 Cup champion Bobby Labonte, recently retired IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan, 2003 CART champion Paul Tracy, 65-year-old ex-sports car and IndyCar driver Willy T. Ribbs and Mark Webber, who retired from Formula 1 competition in 2013. Helio Castroneves, who races full-time in IMSA and still contests the Indy 500 each year, is also signed up to compete.
I may write more about the Stewart/Evernham series in a coming week.
