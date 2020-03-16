NEW BERLIN — In honor of business owner Art Lieberman, a wooden hand-painted sign that carries the name and logo of his business — Merchants’ Credit Card Processing Service — will be unveiled at 1 p.m. Tuesday at 418 Hazel St., New Berlin.
Nearly two years ago, Lieberman — whose businesses adjoin the property of SUN Tech — was asked by the school’s administrator Jennifer Hain if he could supply credit card services so the school could accept donations electronically over the web and by phone.
Lieberman not only agreed to do so, but he volunteered to pay all the monthly expenses for the service. During discussions about the service, Lieberman inquired what methods were being used to interest the community in donating money to the school. After several meetings, Lieberman suggested a “services auction”, where local businesses would donate their services and products to a live auction, which would be held in the school’s culinary restaurant “The Cherry Street Bistro” on April 6, 2018.
The goal of the auction was to fund trips to Philadelphia for several classes to visit facilities that enhanced their studies. With cooperation from the school’s administrative staff, teachers and students, Lieberman began to call many of the businesses he had relations with, to make contributions to the auction.
Besides a large variety of auction items from merchants, the school itself produced products and services that were also sold that evening. Free food from a three-part buffet was supplied by the culinary class under the auspices of Instructor Justin Wright.
With over 150 people showing up, the auction raised over $4,500 for the student’s trips, which covered all expenses, much of which was done by credit card.
Last year, from the template that Lieberman had provided, the auction was held again and was equally successful.
