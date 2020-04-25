Editor’s note: The Dachau Concentration Camp, Germany, was liberated by US forces on this date in 1945.
Karl Mann was born in Koenigsberg, Germany (now Kaliningrad, Russia), in 1925, and his family moved to Cologne shortly afterwards where his father was a professor at the University of Cologne.
In 1935, Karl’s father noticed the sharp rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric going about their daily lives, so he did a speaking tour in the United States. In 1936, his father moved the family to Chevy Chase, Md., and got a job at American University.
In 1937, the Manns went back to Germany to use up their leftover German Marks on a big touring vacation around Germany (it was illegal to take money out of Germany at that time) and they also got Karl’s grandparents to move to America as well. The family had planned to take a trip to Germany again in 1938, but political tensions had risen much above their comfort levels, so they did not return. Karl got three years of college in before he got his “invitation from Uncle Sam” to join the US Army in 1943.
After basic training at Fort McClellan, Ala., he was sent as a replacement to Anzio, Italy, in late February 1944, where he was assigned as a machine gun and mortar ammo bearer in Company M, 3rd Battalion, 157th Regiment, 45th Infantry Division. He said his introduction to the front lines was his sergeant showing him his foxhole, which was half filled with water.
After the breakout from Anzio in May and liberation of Rome, Karl and the 45th Division took part in the “2nd D-Day”: The invasion of southern France, codenamed Operation Dragoon, in August 1944. During the landing, he was given a bazooka, despite not having any real training on how to use one. After they landed on the beach, which was unopposed, he saw a jeep with a trailer. Not wanting to carry a heavy bazooka across France, he threw it in the trailer and the jeep drove off, never to be seen again.
He was briefly made a forward observer for the mortar crews when he met some men from the Counter-Intelligence Corps. The men, very interested in Karl’s ability to speak German fluently, encouraged him to apply for a transfer to the CIC. Karl applied and was rejected because nobody could transfer out of the infantry, but his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Felix Sparks, asked him to be his German interpreter, since Sparks figured that having someone who could speak German would be very crucial as the Allies continued their push for Germany. Karl rode in Sparks’ jeep with him all the way through France, even suffering very minor injuries after their jeep driver hit an anti-tank mine in January 1945 during the Battle of Reipertswiller, France. He continued to be with Sparks through Germany, including the rough house-to-house fighting for Aschaffenburg and the liberation of Munich and Nuremburg. It was also Company I, 157th Regiment that were the first Allied troops to liberate the Dachau Concentration Camp, the first camp founded by the Nazis after they took power in 1933, and Col. Sparks, accompanied by Karl, were among the first men to see the death factory.
After the war ended, Col. Sparks encouraged him to take a trip to the French Riviera (the southern coast of France). On the train ride there, he was so exhausted that he slept in the luggage rack above the seats in the railroad coach. After he returned to the states, Karl was transferred to the 9th Infantry Division before being discharged at Fort Meade, Md., as a private first class.
After the war, Karl would go on to get his doctorate in labor relations at Cornell University and would ultimately become a professor himself at Ryder University until he retired. He spent most of his life living in Bucks County, and just recently moved to Lewisburg, in the spring of 2018. He is married to Anita Mann and has one son, one daughter, and three grandchildren.
