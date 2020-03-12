MIFFLINBURG — The Good Time 4-H Club held its monthly meeting at the Limestone Township building outside of Mifflinburg.
The club talked about upcoming dates, designated a committee to come up with plans for their upcoming camping trip, set dates for livestock judging practice and addressed various community needs they would like to address.
Special guest Sam Rishel, superintendent of the poultry department at the Union County West End Fair, spoke to the group about the poultry rules and places to purchase birds to show.
Jayden Kessler did a presentation on hunter safety while Tamira Lantz did her presentation on puppy care.
The club brought donations for the Mazeppa Manna outreach for children’s literacy as well as art supplies for the Veterans Home in Hollidaysburg.
